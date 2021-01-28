Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests

Source:

January 28, 2021 23:42 IST

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma reads a book during Day 2 of the six-day quarantine in Chennai ahead of the first Test against England, starting on February 5. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Ishant Sharma/Instagram

The Indian cricketers on Thursday cleared their first round of RT-PCR COVID-19 tests and will be undergoing two more rounds before they can start training from February 2 for the upcoming four-match Test series against England.

The four-match series starts in Chennai, from February 5.



The entire Indian contingent has already arrived in the city and both the teams are staying at the Leela Palace hotel.



"The SOP is same as the IPL bio-bubble during the hard quarantine period. We have had one RT-PCR test done already and we would be doing two more before being cleared to train. Right now, the players will have to be confined to their rooms," a senior BCCI official said.



The players will have to make do with some physical exercise in their rooms under the supervision of the two strength and conditioning experts, Nick Webb and Soham Desai.



In a welcome move, the BCCI has allowed the players to be accompanied by their families as it 'could be extremely lonely' during the hard quarantine phase.



Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, senior opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, all-rounder Hardik Pandya have all been joined by their respective families and all of them have put out posts from their official social media handles.



"The players have all come back after a gruelling tour. Hard quarantine can be extremely difficult and it would only help their well being that wives and children are around which would help them remain in a good head space," the source said.