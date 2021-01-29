Isn't Smriti Mandhana looking gorgeous?

January 29, 2021 08:49 IST

Photograph: Smriti Mandhana/Facebook

Smriti Mandhana is a class act on a cricket field. The Indian opener's controlled aggression has helped India to many a victory.

The 24 year old plays by her own rules and it's no different off the cricket pitch.

Smriti, who is usually dressed in casuals, gave her fans a different visual of herself on Thursday.

She posted a picture of herself dressed in formal pants and a formal jacket thrown over a salmon pink turtle neck top, with hoops, a watch, block-heeled sandals and her radiant smile to complete the look.

'Let your Class define you, not the trends,' Smriti captioned the picture posted on her social media handles.

We like, Smrit, we like.