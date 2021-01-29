News
Isn't Smriti Mandhana looking gorgeous?

By Rediff Cricket
January 29, 2021 08:49 IST
Smriti Mandhana dropped this gorgeous look on her social media handles on Thursday

Photograph: Smriti Mandhana/Facebook
 

Smriti Mandhana is a class act on a cricket field. The Indian opener's controlled aggression has helped India to many a victory.

The 24 year old plays by her own rules and it's no different off the cricket pitch.

Smriti, who is usually dressed in casuals, gave her fans a different visual of herself on Thursday.

She posted a picture of herself dressed in formal pants and a formal jacket thrown over a salmon pink turtle neck top, with hoops, a watch, block-heeled sandals and her radiant smile to complete the look.

'Let your Class define you, not the trends,' Smriti captioned the picture posted on her social media handles.

We like, Smrit, we like.

