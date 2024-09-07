Inglis slams Australia's fastest T20 ton in Scotland rout

IMAGE: Josh Inglis posted the fastest ever century for Australia, scoring 103 off 43 balls, in the second Twenty20 International against Scotland at The Grange, in Edinburg, on Friday. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Josh Inglis smashed a 43-ball century, Australia’s fastest in the shortest format, as the visitors thrashed Scotland by 70 runs in the second Twenty20 International at The Grange, in Edinburg, to clinch the series with a game to spare, on Friday.

Travis Head, who scored a 25-ball 80 on Wednesday, was out for a duck. His exit brought No. 3 batter Inglis to the crease in the first over and he went on the rampage, firing seven fours and seven sixes on his way to 103, a strike rate over 200.

Inglis’s century eclipsed Australia women's team skipper Alyssa Healy's hundred off 46 deliveries against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Brad Currie bowled Head with the first ball he faced and dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk on 16 to have Australia reeling 23-2.

But Cameron Green played anchor, scoring 36 off 29 balls, as Inglis took Australia forward before hoisting Chris Sole straight to cover.

Australia went on to post 196 for 4.

Brandon McMullen, the 24-year-old No. 3, scored 59 off 42, but did not receive any support from the other batters as Scotland were shot out for 126 in the 17th over.

Only two Scotland batters reached double figures as Marcus Stoinis took 4-23 off 23 deliveries.

The third and last match is on Saturday.