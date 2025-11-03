HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trott to step down as Afghanistan coach after T20 World Cup

Trott to step down as Afghanistan coach after T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 03, 2025 17:36 IST

Jonathan Trott

IMAGE: Jonathan Trott led Afghanistan to the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup, a year after they narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the league stage of the ODI World Cup. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott will leave the position after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Monday.

Former England international Trott, who was appointed in July 2022, led Afghanistan to the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup, a year after they narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the league stage of the One-Day International World Cup.

"The tenure of Head Coach Jonathan Trott will officially conclude following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026,

set to take place in February," the ACB said in a statement.

"This decision comes as part of ACB’s long term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team’s growth."

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI World Cup, picking up four wins in the tournament. They fell two points short of a place in the semis.

 

Wins over Australia and Bangladesh helped Afghanistan reach their maiden World Cup semi-final in the 20-over format in 2024, before losing to South Africa.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead," Trott said in a statement.

Next year's T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka, with the final set for March 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
