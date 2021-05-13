News
Archer set for first class comeback with Sussex

Archer set for first class comeback with Sussex

May 13, 2021 12:57 IST
Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to make his return to first-class cricket after he was named in Sussex's 13-man squad for Thursday's County Championship match against Kent.

 

Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

He was undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time.

The 26-year-old missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season and the first class game is likely to be Archer's last chance to prove his fitness ahead of England's two-Test series against New Zealand next month.

"Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jofra in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents," Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said.

The first Test against New Zealand will be held at Lord's from June 2-6 before the second match in Birmingham from June 10.

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
