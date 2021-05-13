Archer set for first class comeback with Sussex

May 13, 2021 12:57 IST

IMAGE: Jofra Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to make his return to first-class cricket after he was named in Sussex's 13-man squad for Thursday's County Championship match against Kent.

Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.



He was undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time.



The 26-year-old missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season and the first class game is likely to be Archer's last chance to prove his fitness ahead of England's two-Test series against New Zealand next month.



"Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jofra in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents," Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said.



The first Test against New Zealand will be held at Lord's from June 2-6 before the second match in Birmingham from June 10.