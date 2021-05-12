News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » If England players unite, they can play in IPL: KP

If England players unite, they can play in IPL: KP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 12, 2021 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL'

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: There are 14 England cricketers contracted to play IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kevin Pietersen believes that England's cricket board will relent if country's top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.

 

ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has indicated that their centrally contracted cricketers might not be available for the IPL as they have international commitments which they need to honour.

Almost half of the IPL franchises have top English cricketers with national captain Eoin Morgan leading Kolkata Knight Riders and the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes playing for Rajasthan Royals. Add to it, Jonny Bairstow who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It's going to be interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it's best players to play IPL if it's rescheduled," Pietersen tweeted.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

During his playing days, Pietersen was the only sought after England player in the IPL. The controversial former batsman feels that things have changed from his playing days as top players now understand the value of IPL.

"When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it's all their best branded players! If they stand together, they'll play IPL." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Being under-prepared can help India in WTC final'
'Being under-prepared can help India in WTC final'
NZ's IPL players in Maldives might head to UK soon...
NZ's IPL players in Maldives might head to UK soon...
'Dil Mange Mower', says Rishabh
'Dil Mange Mower', says Rishabh
Cop posted at crematorium postpones daughter's wedding
Cop posted at crematorium postpones daughter's wedding
The Gouri Amma I Knew
The Gouri Amma I Knew
Blame game at this juncture is suicidal
Blame game at this juncture is suicidal
Mary Kom gets the jab!
Mary Kom gets the jab!

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Hardik Pandya's loss is Shardul Thakur's gain...

Hardik Pandya's loss is Shardul Thakur's gain...

Here's how Dravid created solid talent pool for India

Here's how Dravid created solid talent pool for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use