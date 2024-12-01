News
Ben Stokes sparks fitness fears

Ben Stokes sparks fitness fears

December 01, 2024 10:48 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes stayed out on the field until the New Zealand innings was completed at lunch. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Ben Stokes eased concerns about his fitness after he captained England to a thumping eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday.

The all-rounder, who missed four Tests this year with a hamstring tear, pulled up during his seventh over and handed the ball to Gus Atkinson to bowl the last three balls.

Stokes stayed out on the field until the New Zealand innings was completed at lunch, however, and said after the match that he had not wanted to push his body unnecessarily with the match all but won.

"I've not spent that much time out in the middle for a long time," he said at the presentation ceremony.

 

"It's been a pretty heavy week this week, I bowled 20 overs, spent lot of time in the field, spent some time in the middle and hurt my back diving for a ball as well."

"It's more management than anything else. With where we were in the game, it didn't feel necessary to eke out any more balls than I needed to. I think the body is going to be good for this outing, and I'm raring to go for Wellington."

The second Test starts at Basin Reserve on Friday, and England will head up to the New Zealand capital with a spring in their step after the Christchurch win.

Stokes' county championship teammate Brydon Carse laid the platform for victory with 10 wickets over the match and six for 42, his first five-wicket haul in his third Test, in New Zealand's second innings.

"I've been fortunate enough to grow up with Brydon at Durham and I've always known how much talent and potential he had," Stokes said.

"To see him come into the team and make such a big impact so early in his career is amazing. He's an absolute workhorse, he charges in all day whether the conditions are in his favour or not. To see him get the rewards this week was amazing."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
