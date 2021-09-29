Jemimah to play for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues scored 249 runs in seven innings for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Young India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

This will be 21-year-old Rodrigues' debut in the Australian Big Bash League, starting on October 14. Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav have been signed up by Sydney Sixers.



"For me, the main goal over here will be just to pull back and play cricket, play some good cricket and enjoy what I'm doing. I know when I do that and when I'm in that headspace, I'm able to give it my best," Rodrigues was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.



Rodrigues was not part of the Indian team that lost the ODI series 1-2 to hosts Australia but she had a decent stint in the recent Hundred series where she scored 249 runs in seven innings for the Northern Superchargers.



"The goal is whatever happens, I want to give it my 100 per cent each and every time I'm on the field… and hopefully (we can win) the cup for the Renegades.



"I'm super excited, I'm really looking forward to it and there's so much that I'm going to learn, I'm sure about that," she said.



Renegades coach Simon Helmot was impressed with the way Rodrigues played in The Hundred.



"Jemimah is an immensely talented young player, who is already making her mark on the world stage at 21," the coach said.



"She was superb recently in The Hundred over in the UK. She's is a dynamic player who can score quickly and to all parts of the ground."