India women gear up for historic first-ever pink ball Test

IMAGE: India captain Mithali Raj with Australia skipper Meg Lanning pose during a media opportunity ahead of the women's pink ball Test match at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India skipper Mithali Raj is 'curious' to see what the pink ball does, especially in the twilight period, as the women's team goes into its first-ever day-night Test against Australia with only two days of practice.

With the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia and ODI series to follow, the team has got very little time to prepare for the Test, starting in Gold Coast on Thursday.



India had one day session on Tuesday and will have practice under lights on Wednesday.



"To be very honest. I don't have the experience of playing with pink ball. It is going to be my first experience as well. I am quite curious to see around that period (twilight) when they say that it's going to be a little difficult. I can only say, when I experience it," said Mithali, ahead of the landmark day-night Test.



The pink ball, which has an extra coating of lacquer for retaining shine and visibility, tends to skid more than the red ball and moves a lot under lights.



Though India lost the preceding ODI series 1-2, they were able to break Australia's 26-match winning steak in the third game, after narrowly losing the second match.



Mithali said the team has gained a lot of confidence from that performance.



"The team is definitely confident. Playing the best side before the ODI World Cup is great preparation. I do understand the first game was a bit of flash cricket we played and I really had to have a hard talk with the team and the girls really responded very well.



"We were looking to post a big total that was our target and we did that.



"The team is quite excited. It's a different experience for us to play with the pink ball in a day night game. Usually the Test is played in the day and what we played against England was with the red ball. So it is going to be very different," she said.



In their first Test in almost seven years, India did well to eke out a draw against England in June.



India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 and Mithali said both teams 'have come a long way since then'.



"In the one day format, we posted good totals. It was a very good and a tight series. Overall, women's cricket globally has come a long way and it is only going to grow."



Australia have a formidable pace attack despite the absence of a few experienced bowlers. With the emergence of Meghna Singh in ODIs, Indian pace department has also been bolstered.



"It should be one the best pace attacks Indian team has had. With the experience of Jhulan, young speedster Meghna Singh her first series has been very impressive and Pooj Vastrakar, a who made a comeback after two years, we are trying shape her as an all-rounder.



"I am happy to see the progress they have made and results are there to see for everybody," Mithali added.



'Hopefully, it is start of something special'

IMAGE: India last played a Test match against Australia in 2006. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

India and Australia renew their rivalry in Test cricket after 15 years and home team skipper Meg Lanning hopes the day-night game is the start of 'something special'.



The two teams last played a Test in Adelaide in 2006 when Australia won convincingly.



"It is really exciting, India obviously is a great cricketing nation, they love their cricket and to have them playing a Test match is super exciting." Lanning said at the pre-match media interaction.



"We're all looking forward to kicking off the first of many to come, hopefully it's not just a one off and we can go and play a Test in India over the next few years.



"I think that would be a really cool thing to do so, hopefully it's just the start of something really special," said Lanning.



Lanning said they didn't "nail" their performance in the One-dayers.



"There were plenty of positives in that loss (in third ODI). We would have loved to have won that game, but we were able to really fight towards the end with the ball when we were on the back foot a fair bit throughout, the bowling innings especially.



"We still took a bit of confidence out of that in terms of being able to push the game towards the end so we're looking forward to getting the chance to improve on all three facets of the game.



"I don't think we quite nailed it in the ODIs, so this Test match provides us with the opportunity to do that," she added.