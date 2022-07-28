News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jayasuriya, Mendis spin Lanka to series-levelling win over Pakistan

Jayasuriya, Mendis spin Lanka to series-levelling win over Pakistan

July 28, 2022 14:49 IST
Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Galle on Thursday.

- Scorecard

 

Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-Test series 2-0, Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.

Jayasuriya picked up 5-117 for his fourth five-wicket haul in only his third Test match. Mendis, who took five wickets in the first innings, provided able support by picking up four.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan, who won the opening Test at the same venue by four wickets, with a resolute knock of 81.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
