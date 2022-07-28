'Who Are We? CHAMPIONS!!!'

IMAGE: Even the usually subdued Coach Rahul Dravid manages a smile in the jubilant Indian dressing room. Photograph and video: BCCI/Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan's team dominated the West Indies in the three match ODI series.

After the win in the third ODI, the Indian dressing room looked a happy space as the team got together to celebrate.

'It was a young team. A lot of the guys who played in England were not playing. But the way you guys responded, there were a couple of high pressure games and we got on the right side of those. Great signs. Well done Shikhar, very well led skip,' Coach Rahul Dravid says in a video posted by the BCCI.

'When I say 'Who are we?' you will all say champions,' Shikhar can be heard saying in the video as the team breaks into laughter.

India next play a 5 match T20I series in the Caribbean, beginning Friday, July 29. Rohit Sharma leads a nearly full-strength squad, which will be without Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and K L Rahul.