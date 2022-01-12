News
Jayant Yadav, Saini in India squad for South Africa ODIs

Jayant Yadav, Saini in India squad for South Africa ODIs

January 12, 2022 19:23 IST
Jayant Yadav

IMAGE: Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav, who is already in South Africa, will stay back as Washington Sundar's replacement. Photograph: BCCI

India off-spinner Washington Sundar was ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jayant Yadav was named as his replacement for the assignment, starting January 19.

Pacer Navdeep Saini was also added to the ODI squad as backup for pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

 

"Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru," read a statement from the BCCI on Wednesday.

"Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th," it added.

Siraj is still recovering from his hamstring injury, sustained in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19. The second ODI is scheduled at the same venue on January 21, following which the team will travel to Cape Town for the series-finale.

India’s squad: K L Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

