Jay Shah's Big Lord's Moment

Jay Shah's Big Lord's Moment

June 11, 2025 18:52 IST

Jay Shah

IMAGE: Jay Shah rings the iconic bell at Lord’s. Photograph: Jay Shah/X

Standing at the home of cricket, ICC chairman Jay Shah added his name to Lord’s legendary tradition by ringing the bell before the World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday.

 

Sharing the experience on X, Shah posted, ‘A privilege to ring the bell at the historic Lord's ground before the start of play on Day One of the @ICC World Test Championship final between @ProteasMenCSA and @CricketAus.’

The ceremonial bell-ringing at Lord’s is a tradition that marks the beginning of a day’s play, and Shah’s participation added to the prestige of the occasion.

WTC Final PIX: Rabada, Jansen wreck Aussie top order
20 Balls, 0 Runs: Rabada crushes Khawaja with record duck
PIX: Captain Gill's photoshoot has SM buzzing
SEE: India Sharpen Fielding Skills In Fun Drills
Nitish or Shardul? Who will make the cut for 1st Test?

