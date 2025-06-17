Jay Shah Slammed Over WTC Final Video

SEE: Jay Shah appears 11 times in the International Cricket Council's promotional video to celebrate South Africa's World Test Championship win. VI: ICC/X

It was a promotional video that was meant to feature South Africa's World Test Championship win, but the end result was anything but that.

The International Cricket Council on Monday released a 45-second clip on its X handle, recapping moments from the Proteas' memorable win, but the video had ICC Chairman Jay Amit Shah hogging more screen space than Temba Bavuma and his team.

From journalists to fans, Jay Shah was given a severe dressing down on X.

Cricket podcaster Paul Dennett reviewed the video, wrote on X: 'Did you see the ICC video?? Meant to be celebrating the WTC final -- but instead has 11 shots of Jay Shah in it. It's so weird! It's hilarious!'

The video was taken down following the flood of criticism.

ICC inexplicably uploaded the same video again, attracting more bashing on X.