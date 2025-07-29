'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator

'It is just a cricket pitch and not some antique piece that you cannot touch because it is 200 years old and it might break.'

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir clashes with Oval's chief curator Lee Fortis on Tuesday. Photographs: Screengrab via ANI/X

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that the altercation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval's chief curator Lee Fortis happened after the visitors were asked to stand "2.5 metres from the wicket" while they were inspecting the pitch on Tuesday.



"Honestly, one of groundstaff came and said (that we were required to) stand 2.5 metre from the wicket and 'go outside the rope and see the wicket'. I have never seen something like that. It was quite awkward," Kotak said in the media conference at The Oval.



However, Kotak stated that the Indian team will not pursue the matter further.



"No complaint is needed for this," he added.

Kotak said the Indian squad members were not wearing spikes so there was no risk of danger to the pitch or surrounding areas.



"Before this game, we had an idea that the curator is not the easiest person to work with. Being possessive is good but no so much. We had joggers on, not spikes so there was no danger," he said.

"We know curators are a little overprotective and possessive about the square and the ground. There is nothing wrong with looking at a wicket wearing rubber spikes. You can be protective, but at the end of the day, it is just a cricket pitch and not some antique piece that you cannot touch because it is 200 years old and it might break," added the India batting coach.

Speaking to the media, Fortis said they had nothing to hide.

"It is not my job to be happy with him (Gambhir). I have never met him before today," he said.



The Oval will host the fifth and final Test between India and England from Thursday. The Indian team has hit the ground running with a practice session on Tuesday, two days after staging a remarkable comeback to draw the fourth match in Manchester to keep the series alive.

Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange of words with Fortis and was heard telling him "you don't tell us what we need to do" while pointing fingers at the groundstaff.



During the training session, an upset Gambhir getting into a verbal altercation with the curator, prompting Kotak to intervene and douse the situation.

The tiff started when Fortis told Gambhir: "I will have to report this" and to that the Indian head coach replied rather tersely: "You go and report whatever you want to report."



Kotak stepped in at this point, took the Englishman to a different corner and said: "We won't damage anything."