SEE: Gambhir gets emotional over Pant's sacrifice

‘You have not only inspired this dressing room, but you have inspired the next generation’

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who has shown remarkable determination throughout his comeback year, said the decision to bat wasn’t about personal milestones but about doing whatever it took to help the team. Photograph: ICC/X

Rishabh Pant may have bowed out of the England Test series due to injury, but his impact will linger far beyond the final scorecard.

Batting with a fractured toe, the left-hander embodied the spirit of selflessness — drawing praise from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

SEE: Rishabh Pant leaves the series as India’s third-highest run-scorer, amassing 479 runs from seven innings at an average of 68.42. Video: BCCI/ Instagram

Calling Pant a symbol of bravery and resilience, Gambhir said the 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has ‘inspired the next generation’ and created a legacy built on selflessness and courage.

Pant, who injured his foot during the fourth Test, signed off with a gritty knock that added crucial runs to India’s first-innings total of 358. He has since been replaced by Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jgadeesan.

In a heartfelt message shared by the BCCI, Gambhir addressed the team and singled out Pant’s contribution — a rare move from the usually team-focused coach.

‘The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh has done for the team. I hate talking about individuals; I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport,’ Gambhir said.

‘You have not only inspired this dressing room, but you have inspired the next generation. This is what you have done, and that is a legacy which you have created for yourself and everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will always be proud of you.’

Pant, who has shown remarkable determination throughout his comeback year, said the decision to bat wasn’t about personal milestones but about doing whatever it took to help the team.

‘It has been amazing the way they have backed me. The team is under pressure, everything is there, but when the whole country stands behind you for the same cause, that is something — that emotion is difficult to explain.’

‘How proud I feel to represent my country. The only message I am going to give my team is, ‘Let us win it, guys. Let us do it for the country,’’ Pant said.

His teammate, all-rounder Washington Sundar, revealed the extent of Pant’s injury, praising the left-hander’s grit.

‘It is very difficult to even put in the feeling that he would be going through in words because he has fractured his toe, and he is in pain no matter what,’ said Sundar.

‘I even saw his foot; it was swollen badly. So I think for him to even walk around actually takes a lot, but he did a lot more than that. I think the whole country is proud of him, and he is just the son of a country, I would say.’

Pant leaves the series as India’s third-highest run-scorer, amassing 479 runs from seven innings at an average of 68.42. His best score of 134 was one of two tons he notched in the Leeds Test, making him the first Indian to score twin centuries in a single Test match in England.