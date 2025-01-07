HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Source: PTI
January 07, 2025 18:18 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah took 22 wickets in the three Tests he played in December at a phenomenal average of 14.22. Photograph: ICC/X

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the ICC men's Player of the Month award for December 2024 after his standout performance against Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Bumrah took 22 wickets in the three Tests he played in December at a phenomenal average of 14.22. Overall, the 31-year-old finished with 32 wickets in the five-Test series.

Unfortunately, Bumrah could not bowl in Australia's second innings at Sydney because of a back spasm.

His standout spells included nine wickets in both the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, which played a pivotal role in keeping India in competition.

Bumrah is up against Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, who led his team to a 3-1 series victory over India while picking up 17 wickets in three Tests at an average of 17.64.  

South

African seamer Dane Paterson is the third contender for the prestigious award.

Pacer Cummins showcased fine form, claiming 17 wickets across three Tests against India at an average of 17.64.

His best bowling performance came in Adelaide, a sensational 5/57, which helped the hosts secure a commanding 10-wicket victory.

Cummins also contributed with the bat through crucial knocks of 49 and 41 in Melbourne.

 

Paterson's bowling efforts against Sri Lanka and Pakistan were crucial in the Proteas' successful campaign.

He took 13 wickets in two Tests at an average of 16.92 as South Africa sealed a place against the Aussies in the World Test Championship final later this year.

Source: PTI
