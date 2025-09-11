HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jansen stars as Proteas edge England in rain-hit T20I

September 11, 2025 09:38 IST

IMAGE: Pacer Marco Jansen returned from injury to pick 2 for 18 in South Africa's victory in Cardiff on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa rode on Marco Jansen’s fiery return from injury to clinch a 14-run win over England in a rain-marred opening T20 International in Cardiff on Wednesday.

What was meant to be a nine-over shootout turned into a stop-start affair, with the Proteas eventually posting 97 for 5 in 7.5 overs before another downpour cut England’s chase to just 30 balls.

 

Set a stiff target of 69, the hosts could only muster 54 for 5, with skipper Jos Buttler (25 off 11 balls) the lone bright spark before Jansen sent him packing. The lanky left-arm quick finished with figures of 2 for 18, showing no signs of rust after his injury layoff.

Earlier, Aiden Markram (28 off 14), Dewald Brevis (23 off 10) and Donovan Ferreira (25 not out off 11) provided the late fireworks for South Africa. Luke Wood (2-22) and Sam Curran (1-11) tried to stem the flow but the Proteas’ total proved just enough.

"Happy to have got a pretty good score on the board and naturally the bowlers were always going to be under pressure, so to see them back up some good plans was very pleasing," skipper Aiden Markram said, hailing Jansen’s comeback effort.

"Marco has been out of cricket for a while and to run in with that energy and set the tone was very important for us."

The second game of the three-match series shifts to Manchester on Friday.

