On 29th birthday, James Faulkner reveals he is gay

Last updated on: April 29, 2019 23:36 IST

IMAGE: James Faulkner has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australian cricketer James Faulkner decided to come out of closet on Monday to announce that he is in a same sex relationship.

Faulkner chose the occasion of his 29th birthday to make his relationship status public.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner#togetherfor5years," read a caption of Faulkner's Instagram post.

England's Steven Davies was the first international cricketer to come out open as gay when he made the revelation in an interview in 2011.

Bowling all-rounder Faulkner has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals.

He last played for Australia in October, 2017.