Mohammed Shami's wife arrested after high drama

April 29, 2019 18:43 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's picture with his wife Hasin Jehan on Facebook

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan was detained for breach of peace after she allegedly created a ruckus at her husband's house in Alipur village, Amroha, police said on Monday.

Police said they received a call from Shami's house on Sunday night.

The cricketer's mother alleged that Jahan had forcefully entered the house and created ruckus, SP (Amroha) Vipin Tada said.

She locked herself and her child in a room.

Jahan was detained for breach of peace and produced before a sub-divisional magistrate's court. She was later released by the court after depositing bail bonds, the officer said.

Talking to reporters after her release, Shami's wife said, "These people are violating my rights. Shami is my husband and I have complete right over his house. But whenever I have tried to stay in that house, my in-laws have tried to throw me and my infant daughter out."

Mohammed Shami is currently busy with IPL. He is a member of the Kings XI Punjab.