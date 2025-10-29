HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sir Jimmy! Anderson Honoured With Knighthood

October 29, 2025 10:47 IST

IMAGE: James Anderson was conferred a knighthood at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

Fast bowling great James Anderson received a knighthood from Princess Anne during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003 at Lord's, retired from international cricket in July last year after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets -- the most by any pace bowler in Test history -- in an illustrious career spanning 21 years.

IMAGE: James Anderson with wife Daniella and daughters Lola and Ruby. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

The 43 year old is third on the all-time list for Test wickets behind Australian Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Anderson joins an elite list of English cricket icons including Sir Jack Hobbs, Sir Len Hutton, Sir Ian Botham, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss to have been honoured with a knighthood.

IMAGE: James Anderson continues to play for his boyhood club Lancashire and is reportedly in talks over a contract extension for the 2026 season. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

He was joined by wife Daniella, daughters Lola and Ruby, at Windsor Castle for the ceremony.

"'Arise, Sir James Anderson! A special day for @jimmy9 as he received his knighthood from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle! The greatest fast bowler to ever do it', Lancashire Cricket said on X.

 

The pacer, who has 991 international wickets across all formats, continues to play for his boyhood club Lancashire and is reportedly in talks over a contract extension for the 2026 season.

