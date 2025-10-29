How Rinku Is Trying To Impress Gambhir!

IMAGE: Rinku Singh bowls in the nets ahead of India's T20 series opener against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

The Indian team under Gautam Gambhir's coaching has been about multi-skilled cricketers, a strategy intended to provide teams with more batting and bowling depth across formats.

This approach has resulted in the inclusion of several all-rounders in the team setup, such as Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Even part-time bowlers like Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag have been added to squads with a focus on their all-round capabilities.

So, it came as no surprise when Rinku, known for his hard-hitting abilities down the order, rolled his arms over during a training session on the eve of the opening game of the 5-match T20 series against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday.

Rinku, a right-arm off-break bowler, has bowled only a single over in his T20I career so far -- against Sri Lanka in 2024 -- and has picked up two wickets giving away just three runs.

He also has an ODI wicket to his name, which came in his debut match against South Africa in 2023 when he accounted for Rassie van der Dussen.