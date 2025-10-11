Jaiswal's double ton dream shattered after Gill mix-up

IMAGE: Resuming on 173 overnight, Yashasvi Jaiswal added just two runs before his marathon innings ended in frustration. Photograph: BCCI

India’s second day against the West Indies began in heartbreak as Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 175, falling just 25 short of a double century following a mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill in the first hour of play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Resuming on 173 overnight, Jaiswal added just two runs before his marathon innings ended in frustration. Pushing one firmly towards mid-off, the left-hander called for a quick single — but Gill stayed put. The ball went straight to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who collected it cleanly and fired an accurate throw to the striker’s end.

Jaiswal, already halfway down the pitch, tried to turn back but was stranded. Wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach fumbled momentarily before whipping off the bails just in time.

The 23-year-old stood motionless, burying his head in his hands as the realisation sank in.

“Mera call tha (It was my call),” Jaiswal told Gill twice, frustration evident in his voice.

Gill, seemingly stunned, offered only a blank stare as Jaiswal tried to make his point. In the chaos, the young opener almost forgot he was out — standing motionless at the crease before the third umpire confirmed the dismissal was clean.

The Delhi crowd, which had roared his every milestone a day earlier, fell silent before rising to offer a standing ovation for his effort.

It was a cruel end to another masterful innings. Having brought up his seventh Test hundred on Friday, Jaiswal once again converted it into a big score — crossing 150 for the fifth time in his young career. His 175 now stands as the fourth-highest score by an Indian to end in a run out, behind Sanjay Manjrekar’s 219 against Pakistan in 1989.

Though the mix-up was clearly a case of miscommunication, Gill appeared intent on holding his ground, making no move to respond to his partner’s call. It was an avoidable risk — especially so early in the day.