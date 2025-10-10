A lesson in restraint! Batting coach hails 'brilliant' Jaiswal

'For me, the most important aspect happened to be how determined he was about playing a big innings. Obviously he is still playing.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his seventh Test hundred on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies, and remained unbeaten on 173 at stumps . Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's determination stood out for India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak who marvelled at the youngster's ability to remain unbeaten on 173 despite not being overtly aggressive in his approach on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi.

Jaiswal scored his runs in 262 balls with 22 boundaries and was in complete control throughout his innings.

Asked what stood out for him, Kotak said: "The way he approached his innings was brilliant. According to the wicket, the way he adapted, the shots he decided on that wicket, what he felt with the bounce and the pace of the wicket, was brilliant."

The former Saurashtra left-hander said that Jaiswal was a bit upset that he didn't get a big score in Ahmedabad despite getting a start (36) and wanted to get a big one here.

"For me, the most important aspect happened to be how determined he was about playing a big innings. Obviously he is still playing," Kotak added.

The determination and belief about choosing the right shots allowed him to dominate the bowlers without even trying to throw the kitchen sink.

"It is that determination and belief that even after not being so aggressive, he is batting on 173. So that shows how well he batted."

Kotak couldn't stop raving about Jaiswal's shot selections.

"I think the players like him or any players at this level will obviously see the conditions, see the wicket, assess the bounce, see the bowlers and then probably they will target the areas. So I think he did brilliantly today."

K L Rahul was just unlucky to get that one delivery which spun sharply and also bounced as he came out to defend it.

"The ball that he (Rahul) got out, that was the first ball which spun. And another thing is that, till then this ball was the slowest. The slow ball he was bowling, that ball spun a little more," Kotak conceded.

However, Kotak feels that the curators have provided a good wicket to bat on.

"We have scored 318 for two and that says it is a good wicket. Where there is no grass on the wicket, there is a foot mark. Unless there is grass cover, there will be wear and tear. So that much variation is expected," Kotak conceded.

"So the wicket what we see now, that is probably the same we expected. So on one side, naturally the wicket was used and there was less grass. Ball is moving a little more from there. But I think the wicket is good."

Kotak also made it clear that India have no plans to bat twice on this track and would like to pile on Windies' misery till tea on second day, before having a crack at them with the ball in the final session.

"We will try and play at least couple of sessions and take it from there."