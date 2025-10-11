5 Of Jaiswal's 7 Test Tons Above 150!

Only Don Bradman (8) has had more 150-plus scores before turning 23.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 173 on October 10, 2025 was laced with 22 hits to the fence. Photograph: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine run in the longest format with a sublime 173 off 253 balls on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Friday.

The aggressive opener brought up his century, his 7th in Tests, off 145 balls with a gentle flick through backward square leg off Khary Pierre and subsequently crossed the 3,000 run landmark in international cricket across all formats.

Apart from the seven hundreds, he has 17 fifties under his belt, with the best score being an unbeaten 214.

This is the second instance of the 23-year-old southpaw scoring 150-plus runs on the opening day of a Test in India. His best score on Day 1 of a home Test remains the 179 that he notched up in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam in 2024.

The only other player to achieve this feat multiple times on Indian soil is Virat Kohli (151 vs England in Vizag in 2016 and 156 vs Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017).

Jaiswal has slammed seven hundreds since his debut as an opener, with the rest of the other India openers combining to score six tons during this period.

England's Ben Duckett is second in the list with four centuries against his name in the same period.