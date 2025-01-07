HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Devajit Saikia to replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

Devajit Saikia to replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 21:32 IST

x

Devajit Saikia

IMAGE: Devajit Saikia has been working as the interim secretary of the BCCI since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1. Photograph: BCCI

Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are set to be elected BCCI secretary and treasurer, respectively, unopposed on January 12 after being the only two names featuring in the final list of contesting candidates.

The list of contesting candidates was prepared by BCCI electoral officer and former CEC of India, Achal Kumar Joti, on Tuesday.

The window to file the nominations ended last week while deadline to withdraw nominations ended at 2pm

IST on Tuesday. Since there were no withdrawals, the electoral officer published the list of contesting candidates at 5pm on Tuesday.

The election will be held on the sidelines of the SGM on January 12 and the result, which is now a formality, will be announced on the same day.

Saikia has been working as the interim secretary of the BCCI since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1.

 

Bhatia filed the nomination for the treasurer's post after the post was left vacant by Ashish Shelar, who recently took oath as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
Gavaskar expects selectors to take bold decisions
Gavaskar expects selectors to take bold decisions
Babies' Day Out At The SCG!
Babies' Day Out At The SCG!
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood

webstory image 2

5 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

5 Places To Visit In Prayagraj

VIDEOS

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver killed 2:41

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver...

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri3:19

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD