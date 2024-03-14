Jaiswal can go a long way if he...: Pant

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a breakthrough series in India’s 4-1 win over England. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant heaped praise on youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and said that the 22-year-old is someone who stays in the present and doesn't think about the future.

Jaiswal recently won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024, beating competition from New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka.

The left-handed batter is currently leading the ICC World Test Championship in runs scored, and two brilliant double-hundreds in back-to-back Test matches against England in February have helped him along.

While speaking at the Club Prairie Fire podcast with Adam Gilchrist and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, Pant said that the youngsters have done an "amazing" job by stepping up for India.

He added that if Jaiswal continues to perform like that then he will go a long way.

"Really amazing. The way all the youngsters are stepping up. I think it's been really amazing because, you know, over a period of time, some new people come to the team.

“Every time you won't see them performing, but when they perform and keep their heads (down)... Like not thinking too much... And Jaiswal is someone who likes keeping his head down and just keeps doing what he is doing. And I think if he keeps on doing that, then there's a long way to go," Pant said at the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Jaiswal was a standout player for India during the home series against England which concluded recently. In five matches and across nine innings, Jaiswal made 712 runs at an average of 89.00, with two double centuries and three fifties. His best score was 214n.o.