Gavaskar's firm talk behind Jaiswal, Sarfaraz's impact game

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double ton on Day 2 of the second Test against England, February 3, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Gavaskar's influence extends beyond the commentary box. The Indian cricket icon actively mentors young players, leaving a lasting impact on their development.

This time he played a crucial role in shaping the paths of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

Jaiswal's monumental achievement of over 700 runs in a single Test series against England undoubtedly highlights his immense potential.

Yet, it's Gavaskar's timely intervention during India's tour of the West Indies that appears to have set Jaiswal on the path to greatness.

After Jaiswal threw away his wicket in Trinidad, Gavaskar offered him a firm reminder about the importance of converting starts.

"It felt very nice to see Yashasvi getting all those runs and the manner in which he dominated the attack. I had mildly reprimanded him in the hotel elevator on Day 1 of the first Test in South Africa for throwing away his wicket in Trinidad (previous Test) after a good 50 plus score and told him never to do the bowlers any favour. Thankfully, he listened to me and got two big doubles in this series," Gavaskar had said during an interaction with The Hindustan Times.

The result? Two remarkable double centuries and a series-defining performance that places Jaiswal in elite company alongside Indian cricket legends.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his half-century against England. Photograph: BCCI

While Jaiswal thrived under Gavaskar's watchful eye, Sarfaraz Khan's Test debut offered a different perspective.

Despite a promising start, Khan's dismissal due to a reckless shot selection in Dharamsala left Gavaskar visibly disappointed during commentary.

“Don Bradman said to me, 'Every ball that I face, even if I am on 200, I think I am on 0.' And here is (Sarfaraz), playing such a shot first ball of the session.”

Gavaskar's disappointment was palpable in his commentary. Yet, this frustration stems not from mere criticism but from a deeper investment in the development of young talent.

As reported by The National News, Shyam Bhatia, a Dubai-based businessman, facilitated the meeting between Sarfaraz Khan and Sunil Gavaskar.

During their conversation, Gavaskar emphasised the importance of shot selection to Sarfaraz, spending approximately 45 minutes discussing the matter.

Unfortunately, Sarfaraz's dismissal to a poor shot immediately after tea drew Gavaskar's ire during commentary.

Notably, Sarfaraz even acknowledged his mistake and sought an apology through a mutual contact, demonstrating the impact of Gavaskar's guidance.

“It is very important. He was talking to him for around 45 minutes. Then in the match, immediately after tea he got out to a very stupid shot. Sunil was so angry, and asked on commentary what he was doing. The next day, Sarfaraz was with me again and said, ‘Sir, please say sorry to Mr Gavaskar -- I made a mistake! I won’t make that mistake again.’”