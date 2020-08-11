News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricketer Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops

Cricketer Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 11, 2020 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday.

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident, on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

 

The cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Meet the girls who have bowled these cricket stars

Meet the girls who have bowled these cricket stars

Whose baby is it, Sakshi?

Whose baby is it, Sakshi?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use