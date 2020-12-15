News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja returns to team, celebrates birthday

Jadeja returns to team, celebrates birthday

By Rediff Cricket
December 15, 2020 16:09 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

Ravindra Jadeja rejoined the Indian team on Tuesday after recovering from concussion and hamstring injury.

Jadeja had missed the final two T20Is against Australia after being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer during the first game.

As soon as he was back, the team organised a birthday celebration for Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Bowling Coach Bharat Arun.

Jadeja turned 32 on December 6 while Kuldeep and Arun both had their birthdays on December 14. The trio cut three separate cakes with the players and support staff cheering them on.

 

Rediff Cricket
