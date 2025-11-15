HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jadeja hits elite milestone, equals Kapil Dev

Jadeja hits elite milestone, equals Kapil Dev

REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2025 19:06 IST

Jadeja has joined an elite list comprising Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, and Daniel Vettori. 

Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja became just the fourth cricketer to complete a double of 4,000 Test runs and 300-plus wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday etched his name among world's elite all-rounders, becoming just the fourth player in Test history to complete the double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets. 

He achieved the milestone during the second day of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In 88 Tests, Jadeja has tallied 4,001 runs at an average of 38.84, with six centuries and 27 fifties, and a best score of 175 not out.

Having made his Test debut in 2012, the 36-year-old southpaw has also scalped 338 wickets at an average of 25.25, including 15 fifers and three ten-fers. His best figures are 7/42.

He has joined an elite list comprising compatriot Kapil Dev (5,248 runs, 434 wickets), England's Ian Botham (5,200 runs, 383 wickets), and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (4,531 runs, 362 wickets) as the fourth player to have achieved this rare double feat.

Kapil was the first to reach this remarkable mark in Tests. 

 

In nine Tests this year so far, Jadeja has been sensational with the bat, scoring 670 runs in 14 innings at an average of 83.75, with two centuries and five fifties.

He also claimed his 250th wicket on Indian soil and completed 150 scalps in the ICC World Test Championship on Saturday.

REDIFF CRICKET
