Home  » Cricket » 'When its time...' Samson pens RR farewell message

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2025 18:18 IST

'We are only here for a short period of time... Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family.'

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson moved to CSK, potentially as a replacement for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to retire after IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who has officially moved to Chennai Super Kings leaving Rajasthan Royals, penned a heartwarming note of gratitude to his former franchise, where he spent a majority of his IPL career. 

In one of the biggest swap deals in the history of the glitzy league, Royals on Saturday traded their captain for CSK all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of the 2026 edition.

Taking to Instagram, the Kerala batter wrote, "We are only here for a short period of time" Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family.. And when its time.. I AM moving On.. Shall always be grateful for everything @rajasthanroyals."

He has moved across to CSK at his existing fees of 18 crore (Rs 180 million), while Jadeja's league amount has been revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14

crore. Curran will be wearing the pink jersey at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crore.

Samson had been the face of the Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined them in 2013, he instantly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, when he was just 19.

After RR's two-year suspension (2016-17) when he represented Delhi Capitals, Samson returned in 2018 and took over the captaincy in 2021. Under his leadership, they reached the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Samson led the team in 67 matches, winning and losing 33 each.

 

He had his best season in 2024, tallying 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47, with five fifties.

He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season, but a side injury midway through the campaign ruled him out of the second half of the tournament.

Last season, he scored 285 runs in nine innings at an average of above 35 and a strike rate of above 140, with a fifty to his name.

Samson is RR's top run-getter across the IPL and Champions League T20, with 4,219 runs in 155 matches and 150 innings at an average of 31.96, strike rate of above 140, with two centuries and 26 innings.

