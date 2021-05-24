News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Isha Guha has a suggestion for women's cricket team

Isha Guha has a suggestion for women's cricket team

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 24, 2021 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Women's cricket team

IMAGE: Need to have a strong player's association in place for the welfare of the women's game. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former England cricketer Isa Guha said disparities still existed between men's and women's cricket but expressed optimism that the Indian women's team will do as good as their their celebrated male counterparts if ‘equal amount of thought’ goes into it.

 

In a couple of tweets, she pointed out the areas that need to be looked into by the game's stakeholders to ‘reach equity’.

She has also called for the need to have a strong player's association in place for the welfare of the women's game.

"Women are made to feel grateful for progress but there is still so much to be done to reach equity (& that isn't just equal pay). Players associations are a vital part of reaching this. Indian women will dominate the stage when as much thought goes into the their game as the men," Isa tweeted.

"While the men are at a different level there are still base level equities in player welfare. Things like payment/contract times, well-being support networks, domestic structure prof support, maternity provisions, retirement planning are all things can be gained from having a pa (player's association)."

The Indian women cricketers, who made the finals of last year's World T20 in Australia, will receive their share from the $ 500,000 prize money by the end of this week, a senior BCCI official told

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Nastasa's bikini look. Hardik reacts!
Nastasa's bikini look. Hardik reacts!
Dhoni, Virat in one word...
Dhoni, Virat in one word...
Sanjana, where is Boom Boom?
Sanjana, where is Boom Boom?
'Yaas' intensifies into cyclonic storm
'Yaas' intensifies into cyclonic storm
The desi in NBA's Hall of Fame
The desi in NBA's Hall of Fame
Why this bat is so special to Azharuddin
Why this bat is so special to Azharuddin
Sensex crosses 50,000-mark in morning trade
Sensex crosses 50,000-mark in morning trade

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

India women cricketers yet to be paid for World T20

India women cricketers yet to be paid for World T20

Driven by young women, Barcelona to get cricket ground

Driven by young women, Barcelona to get cricket ground

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use