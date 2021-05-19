England-bound cricketers land in Mumbai

May 19, 2021 20:52 IST

IMAGE: India bowler Mohammed Siraj was shielded in a PPE kit throughout the flight. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Mithali Raj and Washington Sundar landed in Mumbai via a chartered flight on Wednesday.

'First stop, Mumbai #TeamIndia', BCCI tweeted as the cricketers touched down in the megacity.

According to Press Trust of India, the BCCI deployed three charter flights -- from Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai -- for both the men and women cricketers to assemble in Mumbai and join the team bio bubble on May 24 before flying out for the tour of England.

IMAGE: India women's Test and ODI Captain Mithali Raj landed in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

All players entering the bubble are expected to carry three RT-PCR negative results. There will be three more tests on alternate days.

Virat Kohli's team will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 to 22 before playing a five Test against England that kicks off on August 4.

The India women's cricket team will play their first Test match in seven years against England, starting June 16.