News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England-bound cricketers land in Mumbai

England-bound cricketers land in Mumbai

By Rediff Cricket
May 19, 2021 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India bowler Mohammed Siraj was shielded in a PPE kit

IMAGE: India bowler Mohammed Siraj was shielded in a PPE kit throughout the flight. Photograph: BCCI
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Mithali Raj and Washington Sundar landed in Mumbai via a chartered flight on Wednesday.

'First stop, Mumbai #TeamIndia', BCCI tweeted as the cricketers touched down in the megacity.

According to Press Trust of India, the BCCI deployed three charter flights -- from Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai -- for both the men and women cricketers to assemble in Mumbai and join the team bio bubble on May 24 before flying out for the tour of England.

IMAGE: India women's Test and ODI Captain Mithali Raj landed in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

All players entering the bubble are expected to carry three RT-PCR negative results. There will be three more tests on alternate days.

Virat Kohli's team will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 to 22 before playing a five Test against England that kicks off on August 4.

The India women's cricket team will play their first Test match in seven years against England, starting June 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Kiwis must be wary of India in WTC final
Why Kiwis must be wary of India in WTC final
Angry Bhuvi hits back!
Angry Bhuvi hits back!
Here's what BCCI has planned before the WTC bio-bubble
Here's what BCCI has planned before the WTC bio-bubble
Is Pinarayi jealous of Shailaja's popularity?
Is Pinarayi jealous of Shailaja's popularity?
Cairn India fined Rs 5.25 cr in share buyback case
Cairn India fined Rs 5.25 cr in share buyback case
Govt may drop plan to decriminalise cheque bounce case
Govt may drop plan to decriminalise cheque bounce case
Govt orders WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy
Govt orders WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

What if the WTC final ends in extraordinary fashion?

What if the WTC final ends in extraordinary fashion?

Why hasn't India picked a wrist spinner for WTC final?

Why hasn't India picked a wrist spinner for WTC final?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use