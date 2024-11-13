News
Home  » Cricket » 'McSweeney shouldn't copy Warner's style'

'McSweeney shouldn't copy Warner's style'

November 13, 2024 15:41 IST
Nathan McSweeney

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney will make his Test debut in the series opener in Perth next week. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nathan McSweeney/Instagram

Australia's Usman Khawaja said his new opening partner Nathan McSweeney should not feel the need to imitate the quick-scoring approach of David Warner in the Test series against India.

McSweeney will make his Test debut in the series opener in Perth next week, the 25-year-old given the chance to make the role his own following Warner's retirement earlier this year.

Steve Smith had first go at replacing Warner but failed to fire in his stint at the top of the order and is returning to his preferred slot at number four.

 

Warner's 70-plus strike rate in first class cricket is significantly higher than McSweeney's 41.92 but Khawaja said there were other ways a Test opener can build an innings.

"I don't know where this myth started that you need someone to score really fast to do well," Khawaja said.

"You've got five days to do it ... I don't know why you need to score fast."

"Opening's as much about scoring runs as it is about being able to absorb."

Warner dominated all three formats of the game with his take-no-prisoners batting, which often put Australia in charge early in a Test match.

"Davey was special, he could score runs while absorbing but he didn't do it (score fast) every time," Khawaja said.

"He was consistent, out there and setting a platform, and Nathan does that very well."

South Australia number three McSweeney will have to adapt to a new role in the five-Test series against India but Khawaja expected it to be a smooth transition.

"There's no guarantees in cricket ... but he doesn't have to do anything different," he said.

"Just repeat the process. He's been able to handle the pressure at Shield level."

"When you look at his demeanour, the way he plays, you do kind of feel over a longer period of time he'll be able to handle the scrutiny, the pressure of Test cricket."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
