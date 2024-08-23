News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Murder case filed against Shakib-Al-Hasan

Murder case filed against Shakib-Al-Hasan

Source: PTI
August 23, 2024 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shakib

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan, a former lawmaker in the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, was among 147 people against whom charges have been filed for an alleged murder during the protests in early August, according to ESPNcricinfo. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for MCC from the Rediff Archives 

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named as one of the accused in connection with an alleged murder that took place during the recent protests and violence in Bangladesh which left hundreds dead.

The 37-year-old ex Bangladesh captain, a former lawmaker in the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, was among 147 people against whom charges have been filed for an alleged murder during the protests in early August, according to ESPNcricinfo.

 

Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus taking over as chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.

The murder case was filed by Rafiqul Islam at Dhaka's Adabor police station and apart from Shakib, PM Sheikh Hasina, and many former ministers and lawmakers from the party are among the accused.

Islam's son Rubel was killed on August 7 during the protest which plunged the country in political turmoil.

Shakib, who is either the 27th or 28th accused in the first information report (FIR), was not in Bangladesh on August 5, or at any time during the protests.

The former skipper was playing for Bangla Tigers Mississauga at the Global T20 Canada league in Brampton from July 26 to August 9 and before that he was in the USA to take part in Major League Cricket until mid-July.

According to the Daily Star', the case statement mentions that "the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students including Rubel were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor area on August 5".

Rubel was wounded in the firing and died in a hospital after two days, the FIR said.

Following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, there have been significant changes at the Bangladesh Cricket Board too with former national captain Faruque Ahmed becoming the new president, following the resignation of incumbent Nazmul Hasan Papon on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Warne's death felt personal for Kuldeep Yadav
Warne's death felt personal for Kuldeep Yadav
Pak run-machine Shakeel best batter among Asians!
Pak run-machine Shakeel best batter among Asians!
ICC's multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket
ICC's multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket
India Inc earnings slow down despite margin gains
India Inc earnings slow down despite margin gains
'Won't cosy up to tyrants': Kamala's hamla on Trump
'Won't cosy up to tyrants': Kamala's hamla on Trump
CBI to probe financial irregularities at WB hospital
CBI to probe financial irregularities at WB hospital
Conflict devastating for children: Modi in Ukraine
Conflict devastating for children: Modi in Ukraine

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

DK Apologises Over Dhoni 'Blunder'

DK Apologises Over Dhoni 'Blunder'

From Mali to Spain, albino runner chases Paris gold

From Mali to Spain, albino runner chases Paris gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances