'It was good to finish off on winning note'

IMAGE: CSK finished last with four wins and 10 losses in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram expressed his feelings following his side's triumph over the table toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT), in the 67th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

A brilliant performance by young batters Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel followed by a sensational spin assault helped Super Kings end their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with an 83-run win over Gujarat at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With this victory, CSK finished last with four victories and 10 losses, giving them eight points. On the other hand, GT ended the campaign with a loss, which could hamper their top two chances, with nine wins and five losses, giving them 18 points.

Speaking on team's win at the post-match press conference, Sridharan Sriram said, "I think the leadership group definitely have a good idea of what needs to be done. And this was a bit of an example. So I think it was good to finish off on a wiining note. A lot of things went right for us today, which was very happy and pleasing."

Further, the 49-year-old hailed the three new young replacements -- Dewald Brevis (225 runs in six matches), Ayush Mhatre (240 runs in seven matches), and Urvil Patel (68 runs in three matches) -- the franchise made in the middle of the tournament.

"I don't think so (mistakes at the auction) because I think these were forced changes. There were injuries that happened, and we had to replace. Fortunately for us, the people who replaced came in and did well. So I won't really go back and dig too deep into it, saying that the auction table was a mistake. But we were very fortunate that the replacements who came in did very well," Sridharan Sriram added.