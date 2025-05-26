Shashank blossoms with Shreyas, Ponting's backing

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh has hit 2 half-centuries so far this season. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Punjab Kings' middle-order batter Shashank Singh has credited captain Shreyas Iyer and Head Coach Ricky Ponting for his consistent showing in the Indian Premier League 2025.

Shashank, who burst onto the scene last season with 354 runs across 14 matches, scoring at a strike rate of 164.65, has continued in the same vein this season.

Retained by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a price of INR 5.50 crore, Shashank kept the faith, hitting 284 runs in 13 matches with 2 half-tons so far (strike rate of 149.47).

Ahead of Punjab's match against Mumbai Indians on Monday, Shashank attributed his good performances to the backing of his support staff.

'Shreyas always says always play positively. If you feel like hitting a six off the first ball you face, do it,' Shashank told Star Sports on Monday.

'Ricky sir asks me to back my game. He says maintain your game style, don't try to copy anyone else. He tell me that you have a good game and just work on bettering it. These little things, give me confidence,' Shashank added.

Shashank went to say that the team's batting is strong enough that any player can bat at any position.

'The whole responsibility of this team is that anyone can bat anywhere in the line-up. If you see, our strength is batting, we have a good batting all-rounder in Marco Jansen who bats at No 9. Our batting is flexible and from No 4 to No 9 we have strong batters. We have only been asked to bat with freedom, express ourselves and back our abilities,' Shashank said.

Punjab face MI in the race for the top 2 spot as they face-off in Jaipur on Monday.