News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kareena Kapoor gets HC notice for using 'Bible' in book title

Kareena Kapoor gets HC notice for using 'Bible' in book title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 11, 2024 16:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Madhya Pradesh high court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor on a petition seeking the removal of the word 'Bible' from the title of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, as it hurt sentiments of the Christian community.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The single bench of Justice G S Ahluwalia on Thursday issued the notice on a petition filed by advocate Christopher Anthony.

 

The court also issued notices to co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjyani, Amazon Online Shopping, publisher Juggernaut Books, the state government, the superintendent of police Jabalpur and the in-charge of Omit police station.

The book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, was released in August 2021.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Anthony said he filed the petition in the high court against a lower court order of February 26, 2022, that dismissed his plea seeking a ban on the book and removal of the word 'Bible' from its title.

The lower court dismissed the petition after the police did not file an inquiry report relating to the complaint lodged at Omti police station to register a criminal case against the actor and others for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Christian community, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rushdie flags free speech threats, including in India
Rushdie flags free speech threats, including in India
Free speech: Don't let them finish off your rights
Free speech: Don't let them finish off your rights
My rights end where yours begin
My rights end where yours begin
TMC seeks to apprise Prez of Sandeshkhali's 'truth'
TMC seeks to apprise Prez of Sandeshkhali's 'truth'
IPL: DC captain Pant suspended for one match!
IPL: DC captain Pant suspended for one match!
On Varun Gandhi not getting BJP ticket, Maneka says...
On Varun Gandhi not getting BJP ticket, Maneka says...
Neeraj vows to win next DL meet after Doha defeat
Neeraj vows to win next DL meet after Doha defeat
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Simply Lajawab, Kareena!

Simply Lajawab, Kareena!

Freedom of speech can't go beyond limits of...: HC

Freedom of speech can't go beyond limits of...: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances