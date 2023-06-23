Why this pacer is suspended from bowling in international cricket

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/Twitter

United States pacer Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket immediately after the ICC's Event Panel confirmed that he has been employing an illegal bowling action.

The suspension comes after Phillip was reported by match officials following his team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies on June 18.

The Event Panel reviewed footage of Phillip's bowling action and concluded that it violates the regulations. As a result, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket, as stated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a released statement.

Phillip's suspension will remain in place until he undergoes a reassessment of his bowling action, which must determine that his technique is within the legal limits.

Phillip had been representing the USA in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, where he made an impressive start with three wickets in the team's opening match against West Indies. However, the USA team has struggled in the tournament, losing their first three matches.

Their recent defeat to the Netherlands by five wickets in Harare placed them at the bottom of Group A. They have one remaining group match against Zimbabwe on Monday.