No spectators for Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali

IMAGE: The Punjab Cricket Association will felicitate Virat Kohli in the upcoming first Test between India and Sri Lanka, starting in Mohali on March 4. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Spectators will not be allowed for the upcoming first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which is incidentally Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, starting in Mohali on March 4.

The decision to play the match behind closed doors was taken in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in and around Mohali and also taking into account that most of the Indian players will be linking up with their respective IPL squads just after the end of the second Test in a bubble-to bubble transfer.

"Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI," Punjab Cricket Association treasurer R P Singla revealed on Saturday.

"Still there are fresh COVID cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it's better we take all safety protocols. Obviously, the fans miss out because an international match at Mohali is happening after almost three years," Singla added.

However, the PCA is putting up billboards across the stadium to celebrate the momentous occasion in Kohli's glittering cricket career.

"We will be putting up big billboards and our PCA Apex Council has also decided to felicitate Virat. We will either do it at the start of the game or at the end depending on BCCI directive."