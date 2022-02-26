Will spectators be allowed for IPL matches?

'We hope that when IPL matches take place, at that time the atmosphere will be such that all people will be permitted to visit the stadiums.'

IMAGE: (Left to right): IPL CEO Hemang Amin, MCA Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik, Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Chairman Council T20 Mumbai League Milind Narvekar and MCA Apex Council member Nadeem Menon.. Photograph: MCA

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday visited the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to review the preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League, starting next month.

The IPL matches are slated to be held in four venues across two Maharashtra cities -- Mumbai and Pune from March 26.



"Today honourable Minister Aaditya Thackeray ji visited Wankhede stadium and the Mumbai Cricket Association/ BCCI office for arrangements of upcoming IPL 2022," a MCA Apex Council member said.



BCCI CEO and IPL CEO Hemang Amin, Milind Narvekar, who is the Chairman Council T20 Mumbai League, and MCA Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik and Nadeem Memon were present for the discussion with Aaditya, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



"It will be big International sports event for Maharashtra," the member added.



Maharashtra Sports Minister 'hopeful' of crowds at IPL matches



Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Saturday said he is hopeful that crowds would be allowed for the IPL matches that are set to take place in Maharashtra, starting from March 26.



The league matches of the upcoming 15th edition of IPL will be held across four venues -- Wankhede stadium, Cricket Club of India's Brabourne stadium, DY Patil Stadium and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.



"I hope the way COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day, we have a free (atmosphere). We hope that when IPL matches take place, at that time the atmosphere will be such that all people will be permitted to visit the stadiums," Kedar said in Mumbai.



"It will be a boost to players and it will be a good opportunity where people can come together. People have been sitting in homes for one-and-half to two years, we can hope (for that)."



As many as 20 games each will be held at Wankhede and DY Patil, while 15 each will be hosted at Brabourne and Pune stadium.



"It is our good fortune that all the (league) matches will be held in Maharashtra, in Pune and Mumbai. Being the Sports Minister of the state, I am thankful to the BCCI. With regard to bubbles and restrictions, and also how many people will be allowed to watch the games there, all those things, we will work that out as per the international rules," said Kedar.