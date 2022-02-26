News
Series sealed as Shreyas leads strong batting show

Series sealed as Shreyas leads strong batting show

February 26, 2022 23:35 IST
Scorecard

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty.Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer smashed his second successive half-century as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dharamsala on Saturday.

 

Put into bat, Sri Lanka rode Pathum Nissanka's career-best 75 and captain Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 47 off 19 balls to post a commanding 183-5.

India fumbled early but Iyer anchored their chase with a masterly 74 not out as the hosts romped home with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka began well denying India any wicket in the powerplay with Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka raising 67 runs for the opening stand.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Gunathilaka for 38 in the ninth over and Sri Lanka lost three wickets in quick succession to be in a spot of bother.

Nissanka accelerated and Shanaka, who clobbered fix sixes, helped Sri Lanka to plunder 80 runs in the last five overs to set India a formidable target.

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

The hosts lost captain Rohit Sharma in the first over and Ishan Kishan, the other opener, did not last long either.

Iyer, whose knock included four sixes, brought India back into the contest with good support from the middle order.

With India needing 104 runs off the last 10 overs, Sanju Samson (39) smashed Lahiru Kumara for three sixes before falling to the seamer in that eventful over.

Dropped by Charith Asalanka on 20, Jadeja went on to smash 45 not out off 18 balls sealing the victory with his seventh boundary.

The teams stay put in Dharamsala for the third and final match on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
