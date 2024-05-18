Is This IPL 2024's Best Fielding Effort?

The final IPL match of the season at the Wankhede stadium saw Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants give it their all.



Despite being eliminated, both teams were sharp on the field and came up with some very good catches or fielding efforts to save runs.



Krunal Pandya's stunning effort on the field left everyone impressed, while Suryakumar Yadav's well-judged catch on the edge of the boundary was one of the highlights of the evening.



A look at the best fielding efforts of the match:



Krunal Pandya

Krunal's sensational effort at long off to save the six in the final over could easily qualify as one of the best fielding efforts of IPL 2024.

While Pandya didn't take the catch, his stupendous effort to save the six left everyone stunned.

With 34 needed from the final over, Naman Dhir pulled Naveen-ul-Haq's first ball for a six over mid wicket. The next ball was lofted down the ground and looked destined to cross the ropes at long off for a six but Krunal timed his leap to perfection and caught the ball which looked to have gone past him with his left hand.

The momentum took Krunal over the ropes but he showed great presence of mind to flick the ball back while still off the ground.

As he tumbled over the boundary, he got back on his foot quickly and rushed inside the boundary to throw the ball back and concede just a single.





Krunal had earlier taken a superb running catch at long off to get the wicket of Dewald Brevis, who mistimed a full toss off Naveen-ul-Haq.



Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar delighted fans at the Wankhede with a brilliant catch in the outfield to dismiss Nicholas Pooran.

The West Indian blasted his way to 75 from 29 balls before he walked across to loft Nuwan Thushara on the leg side. But Pooran, who had smashed eight sixes, failed to get enough power on the lofted shot.

Suryakumar, standing on the edge of the long on boundary, took a well-judged catch inches inside the boundary. He did well not only to take the catch over his head but also kept his eye on the boundary to ensure his feet didn't touch the cushions.



It turned out to be an important catch as Mumbai bounced back with three quick wickets.



Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera nearly made a meal of an easy catch. Left-hander Arshad Khan miscued a lofted shot off Nuwan Thushara.



The ball went high on the off side and Wadhera in the covers had ample to settle down the under the ball. But he failed to pouch the ball cleanly as he it slipped out at first but did well to take it on the rebound.

LSG Vs MI: The Best Catches/Fielding Efforts

Photographs: BCCI