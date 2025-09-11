Is Tendulkar in race for BCCI top post?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
September 11, 2025 18:54 IST

IMAGE: The BCCI is due to hold its elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28. Photograph: ANI Photo

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday dismissed speculation that he is in contention to be the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with his management firm describing all such talks as "unfounded".

The 52-year-old's management firm issued the statement on his behalf to put to rest theories of him being a possible successor to Roger Binny, whose tenure ended after he turned 70 in July.

"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India," read a statement from the company.

"We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," it added.

 

The world's richest cricket board is due to hold its elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28.

Binny was appointed as the BCCI president in October 2022 and the Board's constitution has an age cap of 70 for the post.

The BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer will also be appointed during the AGM, along with the Board's representative to the ICC.

