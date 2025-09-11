HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'Against Pakistan, stay focused solely on game'

'Against Pakistan, stay focused solely on game'

September 11, 2025 17:34 IST

'Players should concentrate only on their performance and not get distracted by anything else. Just go and win. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs.'

India-Pak

IMAGE: Defending champions India will take on Pakistan in their second Group A match in the Asia Cup in Dubai on September 14. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has urged Indian players to remain focussed on performance and not get distracted by external factors ahead of their high-voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

India and Pakistan are set to face off in Dubai for the first time since Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India after 26 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

"The Indian players should stay focused solely on the game. They have a good team and must win," Kapil told reporters in Chandigarh.

"Players should concentrate only on their performance and not get distracted by anything else. Just go and win. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs," the 66-year-old added.

In the wake of the Phalgam attack, the Indian government has formulated a policy under which the country would not have any bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but won't stop the Indian teams from competing against their neighbours in multilateral events.

 

India, the reigning world champions in the T20 format, began their campaign with an emphatic nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday.

"It's a good team, good luck, they won well yesterday. I hope they win the trophy too," Kapil added.

