Washington Signs Short-Term Deal With Hampshire

Washington is the second Indian Hampshire have signed this year, with left-handed batter Tilak Varma having played four Championship matches earlier in the season.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar had earlier played in the Championship and the One-Day Cup for Lancashire in 2022. Photograph: BCCI

India's Washington Sundar has joined Hampshire for their last two match of the 2025 Championship campaign, the English county side announced on Thursday, weeks after the all-rounder emerged as one of the breakout stars of the Test series against England.

Hampshire signed the 25-year-old all-rounder for their matches against Somerset and Surrey.

"A signing we are certain of. Welcome, Washi. Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will join the Rose and Crown for our final two @countychamp matches," Hampshire Cricket posted on X.

Giles White, Director of Cricket at Hampshire expressed his happiness at the signing of a player who excelled during the intensely fought five-match Test series between Indian and England earlier this summer.

"We're delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship. He had an excellent series against England this summer and he'll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey," White said.

In the thrilling five-match series, Washington scored 284 runs at an average of 47, with a maiden century at Old Trafford as India saved the game, and he has also picked up seven wickets at 38.57.

This will be Washington's second stint in county cricket, after he played in the Championship and the One-Day Cup for Lancashire in 2022.

Washington is also the second Indian Hampshire have signed this year, with left-handed batter Tilak Varma having played four Championship matches earlier in the season.

Washington has so far featured 40 times in First-Class cricket, of which 13 are Test matches, and has scored over 1800 runs at an average of 34. He has also claimed 91 wickets at an average of 28 with best innings figures of 7-59 coming against New Zealand at Pune in 2024.

The Indian will have his task cut out as Hampshire find themselves in relegation zone after being docked eight points earlier Thursday for breaching the ECB's pitch regulations, which pushed them down to eighth place in the Championship standings.

Hampshire will face Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, from September 15-18, following which they will take on reigning champion Surrey at Utilita Bowl from September 24-27.