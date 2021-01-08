Is Shubman Gill the next big thing in Test cricket?

Source:

IMAGE: Shubman Gill showcased his talent by scoring his maiden Test fifty against Australia on Friday. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan made a bold prediction for India opener Shubman Gill after the batsman hit his maiden Test fifty against Australia on day two of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Vaughan said one can argue but for him, the India opener is the next big thing in the longest format of the game.

"You could argue @RealShubmanGill is the next big thing in Test Cricket ... My prediction is he is," Vaughan tweeted.

Having impressed all with his resolve in his debut Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Gill once again stood up to the occasion and stitched India's first 50-run opening stand after 14 innings along with Rohit Sharma at the SCG on Friday.

Earlier, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rated Gill as someone who has the temperament to play long innings in Test cricket.

"I think, he is technically very sound. He has the temperament to play long innings. It's good that he got a start today, the 70-run opening partnership with Rohit. It's a good sign for India and hope he comes good in the second innings as well," Jadeja told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the second day's action at the SCG.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag praised his performance and said that the youngster 'looks the real deal'.

Hailing the players' performance, Sehwag tweeted: "Excellent performance by Jadeja with the ball and in the field with that brilliant runout. Shubman Gill looks the real deal. Excellent composure and loved his backfoot play. But really enjoyed this fun moment, courtesy Bumrah."