News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Steve Smith run-out my best ever: Jadeja

Steve Smith run-out my best ever: Jadeja

Source: PTI
January 08, 2021 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me.'

Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Friday.

IMAGE: Steve Smith is run-out by Ravindra Jadeja during Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Friday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Ravindra Jadeja was pretty chuffed about running Steve Smith out with a direct hit in the ongoing third Test against Australia, and called it his "best ever" fielding effort, which he can watch any number of times.

 

Smith, who was batting on 130 and in a mood to slog every ball in the company of No. 11 batsman Josh Hazlewood, couldn't beat the throw from Jadeja, who sprinted from his deep square leg position and effected a direct hit, reminiscent of the great Kapil Dev during his heyday.

Asked what would he like to watch, the four wickets he got or the run-out, the senior all-rounder replied: "I will rewind and play this run-out, as this is my best effort. A direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle and that's like a moment that gives you that satisfaction.”

"Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me," added the Saurashtra all-rounder.

Jadeja has been a live wire on the field during this tour, taking some fantastic catches, like the one he took running backwards at the MCG to dismiss Matthew Wade, or this run-out at a crucial juncture when Smith could have added an extra 25 to 30 runs.

India ended the second day on 96 for 2 after dismissing Australia for 338.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
BCCI is fully entitled to protect its team: Gavaskar
BCCI is fully entitled to protect its team: Gavaskar
Brisbane City lockdown puts 4th Test under cloud
Brisbane City lockdown puts 4th Test under cloud
India fight back after Smith century on Day 2
India fight back after Smith century on Day 2
Kangana appears before Mumbai police in sedition case
Kangana appears before Mumbai police in sedition case
India to chair UNSC's panel on counter-terrorism
India to chair UNSC's panel on counter-terrorism
Smith gets one up on Kohli
Smith gets one up on Kohli
BCCI is fully entitled to protect its team: Gavaskar
BCCI is fully entitled to protect its team: Gavaskar

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PICS: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2

PICS: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2

Smith gets one up on Kohli

Smith gets one up on Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use