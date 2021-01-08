Steve Smith run-out my best ever: Jadeja

Source:

January 08, 2021 14:59 IST

'Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me.'

IMAGE: Steve Smith is run-out by Ravindra Jadeja during Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Friday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Ravindra Jadeja was pretty chuffed about running Steve Smith out with a direct hit in the ongoing third Test against Australia, and called it his "best ever" fielding effort, which he can watch any number of times.

Smith, who was batting on 130 and in a mood to slog every ball in the company of No. 11 batsman Josh Hazlewood, couldn't beat the throw from Jadeja, who sprinted from his deep square leg position and effected a direct hit, reminiscent of the great Kapil Dev during his heyday.

Asked what would he like to watch, the four wickets he got or the run-out, the senior all-rounder replied: "I will rewind and play this run-out, as this is my best effort. A direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle and that's like a moment that gives you that satisfaction.”

"Three or four-wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me," added the Saurashtra all-rounder.

Jadeja has been a live wire on the field during this tour, taking some fantastic catches, like the one he took running backwards at the MCG to dismiss Matthew Wade, or this run-out at a crucial juncture when Smith could have added an extra 25 to 30 runs.

India ended the second day on 96 for 2 after dismissing Australia for 338.