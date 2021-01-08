News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith gets one up on Kohli

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 08, 2021 14:40 IST
Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates scoring a century during day two of the third Test against India at Sydney Cricket Ground, on Friday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Friday not only equalled Virat Kohli's tally of 27 Test centuries, but also became the second-fastest batsman to reach the landmark.

 

Smith achieved the feat on the second day of the ongoing third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Smith, who roared back to form, took 136 innings to hit his 27th ton in the longest format while Kohli and former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar had taken 141 innings to achieve the feat.

Also, during the course of his innings, Smith surpassed Kohli's run tally of 7318 runs in Test cricket. He scored 138 to take his tally to 7368 Test runs.

Legendary cricketer Don Brdaman is the fastest batsman to hit 27 Test centuries, achieving the feat in 70 innings.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

